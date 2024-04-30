Four included in Bula Boys training squad

Tailevu Naitasiri’s Mosese Nabose

The Digicel Fiji football team has called up four more players to its training squad that will start preparation soon for the OFC Nations Cup.

Ba trio, Sailasa Ratu, Samuela Navoce and Peceli Sukuabula along with Tailevu Naitasiri’s Mosese Nabose are the latest additions.

National team manager Kartik Reddy says the four will march in with the squad on May 19th.

Article continues after advertisement

With Rewa FC players being on OFC Champions League duties, they will join on June 2.

Reddy says the latest inclusions will provide cover and also try and impress national coach Rob Sherman.

Meanwhile, in the Digicel Fiji Premier League, Rewa takes on Ba at Ratu Cakobau Park on Sunday.

In other matches, Tailevu Naitasiri travels to play Lautoka, Nadi hosts Suva, Extra Labasa will be hosted by Navua, and Nadroga meets Nasinu at Lawaqa Park.

You can catch a live commentary of the Rewa-Ba match on Mirchi FM.