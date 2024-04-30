Three police officers shot dead, five wounded in North Carolina home siege

[Source: BBC]

Three law enforcement officers have been fatally shot and five others were wounded while serving a warrant in Charlotte, North Carolina, officials say.

At least one suspected attacker was found dead in the front yard of a barricaded home after a standoff that lasted three hours, police said.

Authorities said two shooters were involved in the attack.

The injured officers were part of a US Marshals Service-led task force.

They were attempting to serve a warrant for a felon wanted for possessing a firearm when gunfire erupted on the suburban street.

The officers returned fire at an assailant in the front yard, then more shots were fired at them from inside the home, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings told a news conference.

Shots were still ringing out more than two hours after the attack began on Monday in a residential area in the east of the city.

The attack ended when police stormed the home on Galway Drive.

Two other people who were inside the home with a suspect were being questioned, said police.

The US Marshals Service confirmed in a statement that one of its officers had been killed in the raid.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said two of the officers killed were members of the state’s Department of Adult Corrections.

“Our hearts are with the families and co-workers of officers in today’s brutal attack,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

One city police officer is in hospital in a critical condition.

Police have not yet released the names of any of the officers involved, nor the suspects.

Several nearby schools were placed on lockdown during the siege.

Residents were asked to shelter in place and nearby streets were closed to facilitate ambulance rescues.

Witness Tyler Wilson told CBS News he was working at home when he heard police shout for the suspect to come out of the house.

“After that, it was just chaos,” he said. “There was shots ringing left and right.

“We had Swat, and US Marshals set up snipers in our bedrooms. There was an officer [that] got dragged by his arms through our house.”

“It’s been pretty crazy,” he continued. “It was about 30 minutes where it was a straight shootout.”

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said in a statement she was “deeply saddened by the shooting that occurred that involved Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers and US Marshals today”.

“I ask that all Charlotteans keep them, the other injured officers, and their families in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” she added.