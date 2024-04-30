ACS family to remember former sprinter at Fiji Finals

The late Alena Vadrasamu with her daugther Lice Kurisaru who will be running in the sub-junior girls 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay events at the Coca Cola Games [Photo: Supplied]

It will be a somber Coca-Cola Games for Adi Cakobau School, which is currently mourning the loss of former sprinter Alena Vadrasamu.

Vadrasamu passed away peacefully on Sunday night after a long battle with cancer.

She will be laid to rest tomorrow at Nasama Village in Nadroga.

The former sprinter was a member of the 2008 record-breaking 4×100 meters senior girls relay team, alongside Sera Tuinalase, Kelera Tabakaucoro and Alisi Naqiri.

Their record of 49.14 seconds still stands today.



[Photo: Supplied]

She also represented the country in regional and international competitions, including the 2004 Commonwealth Youth Games, 2005 South Pacific Mini Games, 2007 South

Pacific Games and the 2007 Melanesian Games.

Her daughter, Lice Kurisaru is now following in her footsteps as she will represent ACS at this week’s Coca Cola Games in the sub-junior girls 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay events.



[Photo: Supplied]

