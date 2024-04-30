Labasa to expect a special Girmit celebration

[File Photo]

People in the Northern Division could expect a great number of activities in the upcoming Girmit Day celebration.

This has been confirmed by Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Charan Jeath Singh, considering the significant impact and contributions of Girmit descendants in the Northern Division.

He says that a sub-committee has been formed in Labasa that will be putting together a list of items and activities that people could enjoy.

Singh says for the three-day celebration in Lautoka, there will be stalls, floats, dramas, information booths, and a range of displays, including an oratory competition.

“But I tell you, it’s going to be a well-planned program that people will enjoy in Labasa and Lautoka as well.”

The one-day celebration for Labasa will be on May 11th at Subrail Park, while the major celebration will be at the Girmit Center in Lautoka from May 11th to 13th .