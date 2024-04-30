TotalEnergies sets the bar with new service station

TotalEnergies has opened its newest service station in Namaka, Nadi.

Managing Director Dennis Michael Cuaycong says they are breaking new ground with a resolute focus on sustainability.

With this new service station, TotalEnergies has introduced Fiji’s first-ever automatic rollover car wash.

“An eco-friendly marvel that utilizes water recycling systems and biodegradable wash chemicals. You can get a sparkling clean car with a minimal environmental footprint – a win for both you and our environment.”

Cuaycong says they have the provision of the first Electric Vehicle charging point in the TotalEnergies Fiji network.

He says this prepares Namaka for the future, ensuring Fiji is ready to embrace the exciting possibilities of electric vehicles.

He says TotalEnergies Namaka is solarized with 60 photovoltaic panels, allowing our customers to make a sustainable choice by filling up with sunlight.

He adds that the new service station is a symbol of TotalEnergie’s aspirations for the future.

The Managing Director says they have raised the bar, and TotalEnergies Namaka sets the standard for all their future developments in Fiji.