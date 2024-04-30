Measures in place to safeguard vulnerable children

[File Photo]

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya has announced plans for new laws to protect vulnerable children, especially from sexual exploitation.

This comes as concerns grow over child sex tourism in places like Nadi and Savusavu.

Tabuya stresses the government’s commitment to keeping abused or neglected children safe with the proposed legislation set to strengthen protections and involve children more in decisions about their lives.

She highlights the need for everyone from government workers to community members to work together.

This, Tabuya states will be achieved through better training and public campaigns to change how society sees child rights and safety.

“In May, we will put before the Fiji Parliament, legislation that commits us to higher standards of safety for Fiji’s children to ensure they are participating in decisions made about them. Ultimately, I know that even with the best legislation and policy in the World, you still need the people in our civil service, civil society and the broader Fijian community to support these aspirations.”

The move follows a report from the US State Department which flagged cases of child sex trafficking by relatives, taxi drivers, tourists and crew members on fishing boats.

The report also pointed to more child abuse partly due to the growing and traditional community support weakening.

Despite efforts like awareness campaigns and shelters, challenges remain with too many children needing help and not enough resources.

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga has stressed the importance of leaders earning trust and families and communities stepping up to support children.

“We have been grappling over what the solutions should be. Looking at how we reform the police, perhaps, customs, you know, we’ve had all kinds of solutions being proposed And sometimes we think, who we don’t think about, you know, symbolism, the symbolism, the importance of symbolism in leadership.”

Catanasiga has reiterated the importance of boosting grassroots institutions to provide essential support and protection for vulnerable individuals, especially children.