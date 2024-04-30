Hathaway reveals she’s now five years sober

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Anne Hathaway first shared she lost interest in drinking after a bad hangover in 2018. She’s now five years sober.

Hathaway first shared her decision to skip alcohol during an appearance on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” explaining at the time she wanted to be fully available and present to her young son.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Hathaway reflected on her health and being in her forties.

In the wide ranging interview, she also teased that that a third installment of “The Princess Diaries” is still a possibility.

When she was asked “Is anything cooking with a Princess Diaries 3?” Hathaway responded simply, “Yep.”

Prior to that tease, Hathaway has said that a third installment was not an option and that the movies were in her past.

Hathaway’s new movie, “The Idea of You,” hits Prime Video on May 2. She plays Solène, a divorced mom who winds up falling in love with a much younger man who is famous.

The movie, directed by Michael Showalter, is an adaptation of Robinne Lee’s romance novel.

It also stars Nicholas Galitzine.