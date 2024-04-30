New Lautoka coach soon

A new coach for Lautoka football is expected to be appointed in the next week or so says association president Shalendra Prasad.

The Blues have been without a mentor since interim coach Babs Khan was let go.

Prasad says they have received interest for the role, but this will be decided by the committee after the completion of the league, but well before the Digicel Fiji FACT.

Meanwhile, Lautoka, which is seventh on the Digicel Fiji Premier League points table, hosts Tailevu Naitasiri on Sunday at Churchill Park.

In other games, Rewa takes on Ba at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nadi hosts Suva, Extra Labasa will be hosted by Navua, and Nadroga meets Nasinu at Lawaqa Park.

You can catch a live commentary of the Rewa-Ba match on Mirchi FM.