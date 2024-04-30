Ryan Gosling surprises at Universal Studios

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Ryan Gosling stars of the new film “The Fall Guy” and recently made a surprise appearance at Universal Studios Hollywood for the opening of “The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show.”

A video of the “Barbie” star surprising the audience circulated on social media on Monday.

The film’s director David Leitch took to the stage before Gosling arrived to the screaming delight of the audience.

Gosling turned down the opportunity to join the stunt performers.

He stars in “The Fall Guy” as Colt Seavers, the role played by Lee Majors in “The Fall Guy” ABC series, which ran from 1981 to 1986.

According to the movie’s description: “He’s a stuntman, and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment.”