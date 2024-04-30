Kulas rep in Fiji U15

The Digicel Fiji U15 Girls’ development team today paid a visit to Tagore Kindergarten in Ba [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Young Fiji Kulas rep, Sisilia Kuladina is the headline act in the national side for the OFC Under-15 development tournament starting in Lautoka next week.

Kuladina, has already featured for the national women’s senior side, and will be a boost for coach Angeline Chua.

Other notable names are Anaseini Maikali, the daughter of former Fiji international, Simione Maikali.

Former Suva, Ba and Fiji rep, Krishna Samy’s daughter, Tania Samy and Shania Singh, whose dad is Jalindar Singh, a former Nasinu rep, are also in the team.



Fiji is in group A with Tonga, Tahiti and Samoa.

The tournament starts Monday at Churchill Park, where Fiji plays Tonga.



