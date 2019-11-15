Home

Five checkpoints established to monitor movement in Lautoka

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 20, 2020 4:45 pm
Five checkpoints have been established in Lautoka to ensure there is no unnecessary movement.

Following the restrictions on movement in the greater Lautoka area due to COVID- 19, police officers have been stationed at both ends of the restricted zone.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho stresses these measures have been put in place for the safety of people in Lautoka.

Article continues after advertisement

“There is one in this general area of Natalau and there is one on the other side of Lautoka city to the Ba end and we have established two about 200m away to control the heavy volume of traffic that comes in and there is one in the inland area”.

Fijians have been warned to adhere to the restrictions in place for the greater Lautoka area following the confirmation of the first case of COVID-19.

People who are currently in the restricted zone, cannot leave the area while those outside are not allowed to enter Lautoka under any circumstances.

Unnecessary movement in the restricted zone is being discouraged.

Click here for more on COVID-19

