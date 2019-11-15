Home

COVID-19 Police operations boosted with body cameras

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
March 31, 2020 12:43 pm
COVID-19 Police operations are being boosted with body cameras which are currently being used by officers based at the Police Special Response Unit.

COVID-19 Police operations are being boosted with body cameras which are currently being used by officers based at the Police Special Response Unit.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the PSRU Unit commanders deployed to oversee the operations of those manning the 101 static roadblocks are now equipped with the technology.

The body camera picks up a live feed of what the Officer sees which is transmitted back to the Police Special Response Unit Operations room.

