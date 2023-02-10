Two charged for unlawful possession of drugs

Two people from Raiwaqa Suva have been charged with allegedly importing 1.1 kg of methamphetamine, while the third suspect has been questioned and released.

The 37-year-old and 31-year-old have been charged with one count of unlawful importation of illicit drugs and one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs each.

The arrest was made following a joint operation conducted by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service and the Fiji Police Force on Tuesday.

The two will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.