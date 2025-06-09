Trial date set for high-profile abuse of office case

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama. [File Photo]

The trial for former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, and the former Minister for Health Neil Sharma has been set for November.

This morning, they pleaded not guilty to all charges.

It is alleged that the three failed to comply with statutory requirements for tenders as stipulated under the 2010 Procurement Regulation.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that between 03 August and 13 September 2011 at Suva while employed in the public service as the Minister of Health, Sharma abused his position by intentionally failing to comply with statutory requirements for tenders stipulated under the Procurement Regulation 2010 for the Ministry of Health Tender.

It is alleged that he actively engaged in acts to undermine in favour of the bidder, Hospital Engineering & Consultancy Ltd also known as Hospineer, which was an arbitrary act that was prejudicial to the rights of other bidders.

The second abuse of office charge is that between October 18th and 20th 2011, Sharma being employed in the public service as the Minister of Health, allegedly abused his position by intentionally failing to comply with statutory requirements for tenders stipulated under the Procurement Regulation 2010 for the Ministry of Health Tender and actively engaged in acts to undermine in favour of bidder, Hospital Engineering & Consultancy Ltd also known as Hospineer which was an arbitrary act that was prejudicial to the rights of other bidders.

The state will be presenting 13 witnesses altogether, while Shama will bring five witnesses.

The counsels for Bainimarama and Sayed-Khaiyum will bring only four witnesses.

The trial will begin on November 10th.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.