Teenager under curfew for aggravated robbery

A curfew has been placed on a 15-year-old student charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

He allegedly assaulted and robbed a 14-year-old student at the Naduru Bus Shelter in Nausori last week.

The alleged incident occurred last Wednesday evening.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim was allegedly walking to the shop when he was confronted by two youths who allegedly assaulted him and stole his mobile phone.

He has been released on $500 bail.

The matter has been transferred to the Suva High Court.

The curfew is between 7pm and 5am daily.

The matter has been adjourned to June 30th.