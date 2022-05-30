Teenager charged for aggravated robbery

[File Photo]

A 15-year-old student has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery for allegedly assaulting and robbing a 14-year-old student at the Naduru Bus Shelter last week.

Police Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan says the alleged incident occurred last Wednesday evening.

The victim was allegedly walking to the shop when he was confronted by two youths who allegedly assaulted him and stole his mobile phone.

Nausori Police are searching for the second youth involved in the alleged aggravated robbery case.