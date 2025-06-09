Rabo understands mammoth task

[Pic:Fiji FA/Facebook]

It’s a massive task for Global Care Suva FC to go and play against Dayals Steel Ba FC and their thousands of fans at their home ground, 4R Stadium Govind Park.

This is the view of Suva head coach, Pita Rabo, ahead of their Extra Battle of the Giants semifinal clash on Saturday.

Rabo has reminded the players they’ve done the hard yards and it will be a tough clash against Ba.

The former national rep says reaching the BOG semifinals means a lot to them as they’ve worked hard for the past seven weeks.

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‘I believe in this team and I believe that Suva has a big fan base and I think it’s very important that we can get that from them as well. Start believing in the team and what the team can achieve now and we can see whatever we do we believe in the place that we already have and it’s a matter of just getting things right for the team and that’s a very key thing for us’.

The capital city side last won the BOG trophy in 1995 after beating Blue Gas Navua 2-1 in the final in Suva. Their last final appearance was in 2018, where they went down 2-nil to Ba.

Suva faces Ba at 2:30pm while Nasinu meets Stratum/PPCL Rewa at 4:30pm in the second semifinal on Saturday.

The final will be played at 3pm on Sunday. You can listen to the live commentaries of these games on Radio Fiji Two.