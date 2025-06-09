Two children admitted after electrical explosion

The Civic House is closed. [PICTURE:JOSEFA SIGAVOLAVOLA]

Two children, aged 13 and six, have been admitted to hospital after sustaining severe injuries in an electrical explosion at Civic House.

Police confirms the incident occurred while the children were waiting for their mother at their aunt’s office after school.

According to police, the two were reportedly playing hide-and-seek when one child allegedly entered a switchboard room to hide.

Police says when the second child opened the door while searching for the other child, it is alleged that an electrical equipment was accidentally touched, triggering an explosion.

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Both children sustained severe injuries and were admitted to hospital at around 9pm yesterday.