Fiji to build trade capacity under Vuvale Union

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji will work with Australia to improve local standards and strengthen the ability of local businesses to access the Australian market under the proposed Vuvale Union.

During submissions on the proposed Vuvale Union Treaty, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Dr Raijeli Taga, said capacity building will be a key part of its implementation.

She says the Ministry will work closely with the Ministry of Trade to improve standards so local businesses can meet Australian market requirements.

“They will work with us to improve the standards for Fiji to access the markets. It doesn’t mean that we will be flooded with Australian products. It means that we have a fair chance and opportunity to participate in that market.”

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Dr Taga says economic integration should not simply result in Fiji consuming more Australian goods and services.

Under the arrangements, Australia is expected to provide more than $1.5 billion in development support to Fiji over 10 years.

Key areas of support include $158 million for health priorities, including health infrastructure, HIV response and support for a new national hospital, more than $48 million for economic security and diversification, and $146 million for digital transformation and infrastructure.

The agreements also include support for Fiji’s maritime capabilities and efforts to counter transnational organised crime and illicit drug trafficking in the Pacific.