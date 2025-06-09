Former Police Officer sentenced to 14 years

[Photo: FILE]

The Suva High Court has sentenced a former senior police officer to 14 years and nine months imprisonment after he was found guilty of three counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault.

The 44-year-old was convicted of offences committed against his wife’s cousin between 2019 and 2021.

While delivering the sentence, Justice Dane Tuiqereqere said the offense was a breach of trust.

In mitigation, the court heard the man is a father of three, and is the sole breadwinner in his family.

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However, the court considered the impact of the offense on the victim as she continues to suffer from fear and anxiety, with the offense affecting her psychologically on a daily basis.

The man was imposed a non-parole period of 10 years and 9 months.