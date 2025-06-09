Fijian diver sets the record straight

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fiji’s history-making young diver Maori Pomeroy-Farrell says he did not make any reference to diving infrastructure, as incorrectly reported by some local media.

The 17-year-old, who recently became the first Fijian athlete to win an international diving medal after securing bronze in the Boys’ 3-Metre Springboard at the World Aquatics Junior Diving Championships in Croatia, says he did not make any statement calling for the reopening of a diving pool or diving facility in Fiji.

Pomeroy-Farrell says Fiji has a future in diving and the country has talented young athletes who could excel in the sport if given the opportunity.

The champion diver says he did not make a request for the reopening of a diving pool, diving tank or facility, nor did he make a call directed at the Fiji Government, a Minister, Fiji Aquatics, the Fiji Sports Commission or any other organisation regarding the development of sporting infrastructure.

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Pomeroy-Farrell says his comments were about his belief in the potential of Fijian athletes and the future of diving in Fiji, rather than a formal position on government or sporting infrastructure.

“I think Fiji has a future in diving, apart from me. There are talented young athletes; I think Fiji has more to it than just rugby.”

Pomeroy-Farrell says he hopes his success could help demonstrate what is possible for young Fijians across different sporting disciplines.

His immediate focus remains his own development as an international athlete, with Los Angeles 2028 already firmly in his sights.