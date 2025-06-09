Another temple broken into overnight 

Members of the Gopal Sadhu Hanuman Gadhi Mandir in Nakasi are condemning a break-in at the temple, discovered early this morning.

The temple priest and caretaker discovered the incident at around 6am.

A police complaint has been lodged, with investigations now underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the break-in.

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Temple members say they are deeply saddened by the incident and have condemned the act, calling on the community to respect places of worship.

Police investigation continues.