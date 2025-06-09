Nasinu defies odds stacked against them

Nasinu’s journey to the semi-finals of the Extra Battle of the Giants is a story of pure perseverance, with the side earning a place in the top four despite having no sponsors and no dedicated training ground.

With the odds stacked against them throughout the year, reaching the BOG semi-finals was never part of the team’s plans. Yet, through determination and hard work, Nasinu has defied expectations to make a deep run in the tournament.

Club president Jagindar Singh says that despite the many challenges the team has faced this year, they have shown they have what it takes to compete with the best.

Nasinu will now face an even tougher test against a star-studded Rewa FC side this weekend. Despite fielding a much younger and less experienced squad, the team remains eager and ready for the challenge.

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“We haven’t been having any sponsors at any of the major tournaments, so we’re quite used to it. So our boys know this very well and many of the business houses only go for the big teams, but if you do support a small team how can they grow.”

Nasinu takes on Rewa tomorrow at 4pm at 4R Govind Park Stadium.