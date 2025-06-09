New push to fight cervical cancer

[Photo: SUPPLIED/Bank of the South Pacific]

The Fiji Cancer Society has received a new GeneX machine to strengthen cervical cancer screening and improve access to testing.

The machine is part of a $100,000 sponsorship from Bank of South Pacific and BSP Life.

It will allow the Fiji Cancer Society to conduct testing on-site and provide faster results, helping identify women who may need further treatment.

FCS Chief Executive Officer Belinda Chan says the machine will also support the Society’s community outreach program.

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She adds that the aim is to bring screening services closer to women and make testing more accessible within their communities.

BSP Relieving Country Head Maikash Ali says the bank is proud to support efforts to eliminate cervical cancer in Fiji.

He is encouraging women to make use of available screening services, saying early detection can save lives.

The partnership supports the government’s National Cervical Cancer Elimination Program and efforts to improve early detection and treatment.