High fertilizer costs squeeze rice farmers

[Photo: File]

While some Northern rice farmers are reporting better returns this season, high fertilizer and chemical costs continue to eat into their earnings.

For farmers in Dreketi, the distance from Labasa also adds to the cost and difficulty of accessing essential farm inputs.

Rice farmer Ramesh Lal says increasing production will require more land, but the rising cost of inputs remains a major concern.

“This time is better, we got more money. We must have more land to plant rice. Because we are facing fertiliser problem here, because we are far away from Labasa town. We face

problem, the fertiliser, chemicals, these are the major things we are facing.”

Farmers say better production also depends on knowing when and how to use fertilizer, insecticides and weedicides.

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Another rice farmer Rishi Ram says agricultural workshops and field training are helping farmers improve their knowledge and adopt better farming practices.

He says applying the right input at the right time is important for improving yields and making the most of every crop.

But despite the training and better farming practices, the cost of production remains a major challenge where fertilizer and chemical expenses can take a significant share of

what farmers earn from each acre.