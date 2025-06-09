Naitasiri and Suva leads Skipper/Marama Cup

Naitasiri currently leads the Skipper Cup standings after six rounds of competition.

They have recorded five wins and one loss to collect 25 points, while Nadi is second with five wins and one draw, also on 25 points.

Tailevu is third with four wins and two draws, also tallying 25 points.

Defending champions Malolo are fourth, followed by Nadroga, Suva, Taveuni and Ba.

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In the Marama Cup, Suva is at the top of the standings with five wins and one loss for 26 points.

Nadi is close behind in second from four wins, one draw and one loss, collecting 23 points, while Nadroga have 21 points from four wins and a loss.