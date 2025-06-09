Excessive drinking ends in violence

[File Photo]

Two separate incidents involving serious assault and excessive alcohol consumption have prompted the Fiji Police Force to once again warn members of the public about the dangers of drinking excessively.

According to police, in the first incident, a 26-year-old man was allegedly stabbed several times with a pair of scissors during an argument at Caubati New Subdivision last Saturday.

It is alleged that a man in his 40s carried out the stabbing.

Police say the suspect also sustained injuries, and both men were taken to CWM Hospital for treatment.

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Police say both men were heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The suspect was later discharged from hospital and remains in police custody as investigations continue.

In a separate incident in Lami, a 40-year-old man was arrested after allegedly drinking alcohol in a public place and assaulting a police officer on Monday.

The suspect is also alleged to have damaged police uniforms, verbally abused officers and issued threats.

He has been charged with one count each of drinking in a public place, serious assault, damaging property and criminal intimidation.

The accused is expected to appear at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

The Police Force is urging members of the public to consume alcohol responsibly and in moderation to prevent situations from escalating into violence and other criminal offences.