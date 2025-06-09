USP graduates mark academic milestone

[Photo: SUPPLIED/University of the South Pacific]

More than 800 students graduated from the University of the South Pacific, completing qualifications in fields ranging from climate change and agriculture to engineering and business.

Among them was Doctor of Philosophy in Climate Change graduate Christian Yves David Amato-Ali.

He says his environmental science background made it difficult to find work, but his focus is now on applying climate change knowledge to agriculture and food security.

“Climate change is multisectoral, and I encourage anyone who is looking to study whatever field they do. Please look at something that you can link climate change and climate resilience into.”

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Amato-Ali says climate change continues to affect Pacific communities, making climate resilience important across different sectors.

Civil engineering graduate Kavishkar Chand also wants to see more professionals enter his field.

He says the demand for civil engineers remains high in Fiji.

“The demand for more civil engineers is high, and we need more engineers in this field, here in Fiji.”

Chand says completing his degree was difficult after the death of his grandfather just days before graduation.

He credits his aunts, sisters, family and friends for helping him through the difficult period.

A total of 1,341 students will graduate from USP this year, including 910 women.

The first day of graduation covered five schools, with the remaining three schools to graduate today.

The ceremonies will conclude with graduates from the School of Accounting, Finance and Economics, School of Law and Social Sciences, and School of Pacific Arts, Communication and Education.