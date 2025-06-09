Technical shortage hinders climate project

A shortage of technical staff and resources is creating hurdles for Fiji as it works to complete the UN-Habitat Adaptation Fund project in vulnerable informal settlements.

Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa says the government currently lacks the capacity to deliver all the infrastructure upgrades these communities urgently require.

The UN-Habitat project targets vulnerable communities hit hardest by climate-related challenges.

“We are focusing on lessons learned, capacity building, and securing the right technical support for the Ministry. This support is vital because it directly benefits vulnerable people living in informal settlements.”

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Nalumisa acknowledged that resource constraints threatened to stall progress, but confirmed measures are underway to address the bottleneck.

Using the available project funding the Ministry has now hired technical officers to assist with implementation.

Adaptation Fund project head Mikko Ollikainen stated that teams are evaluating progress on the ground to ensure assistance is delivered effectively.

Funding for the initiative is scheduled to run through May 2027.