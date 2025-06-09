Fijians in Australia facing job losses from AI

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fijians moving to Australia for better employment opportunities are now facing another challenge – the growing impact of artificial intelligence on jobs.

President of the Australian Integrated Fijian Association of Victoria, Rohit Roy Kumar, highlighted this challenge in an interview with FBC News.

Kumar says some Fijian migrants have already lost jobs they expected to rely on after moving to Australia.

His observations and interactions with the Fijian diaspora highlight that the changing job market is creating uncertainty for migrants who arrive expecting to build stable careers.

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“Because they’ve come to Australia thinking that they can survive in this job, like, for example, marketing, accounting, clerical jobs, but these jobs are now taken over by AI as well.”

Kumar says the impact is being felt alongside other pressures, including Australia’s housing market and rising cost of living.

He says some migrants are also finding it difficult to enter the professions they worked in while in Fiji, as their qualifications and skills may not immediately meet Australian requirements.

AIFAV is an organisation supporting the Fijian diaspora in Victoria, Australia, while helping keep Fijians connected to their culture and heritage.

The association is among organisations supporting Fijians as they navigate these challenges and adjust to life in Australia.