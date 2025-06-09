Yamal becomes Barcelona's youngest captain

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Raphinha and Joao Cancelo REUTERS/Albert Gea Purchase Licensing Rights

Lamine Yamal became the youngest ​Barcelona captain at ‌19 years and 58 days old ​during the ​Spanish champions’ 5-1 win ⁠over Feyenoord in ​the Champions League today.

First-choice captain Raphinha handed the armband to ​the Spanish ​forward when the Brazilian was ‌substituted ⁠in the 71st minute.

Bojan Krkic was Barcelona’s previous youngest ​skipper, ⁠having captained the team during ​a 2010 ​Copa ⁠del Rey match when he ⁠was ​20.

Meanwhile, new signing ​Ferran Torres struck a hat-trick as holders PSG made an emphatic start to the defence of their Champions League crown with ‌a 6-1 home victory over Slovan Bratislava.

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Last season’s runners-up Arsenal endured a sterner test at Napoli but captain Martin Odegaard’s late strike snatched a 1-0 victory while Liverpool came from behind to beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 at Anfield.