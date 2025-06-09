Yamal becomes Barcelona's youngest captain

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Raphinha and Joao Cancelo REUTERS/Albert Gea Purchase Licensing Rights
Lamine Yamal became the youngest Barcelona captain at 19 years and 58 days old during the Spanish champions’ 5-1 win over Feyenoord in the Champions League today.
First-choice captain Raphinha handed the armband to the Spanish forward when the Brazilian was substituted in the 71st minute.
Bojan Krkic was Barcelona’s previous youngest skipper, having captained the team during a 2010 Copa del Rey match when he was 20.
Meanwhile, new signing Ferran Torres struck a hat-trick as holders PSG made an emphatic start to the defence of their Champions League crown with a 6-1 home victory over Slovan Bratislava.
Last season’s runners-up Arsenal endured a sterner test at Napoli but captain Martin Odegaard’s late strike snatched a 1-0 victory while Liverpool came from behind to beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 at Anfield.