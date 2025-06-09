Set-piece focus for Suva women

[Source:Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Suva women’s rugby head coach, Meli Tuifagalele, has been focusing on the team’s set-pieces ahead of their Subrails Marama Championship round seven clash with Lautoka tomorrow.

He says one of their strengths this season has been the way their experienced players have guided the youngsters.

Suva is third on the competition table, while Lautoka sits in 11th position.

Tuifagalele says the team has been working hard during the week, with plenty of attention given to the areas that need improvement.

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The Suva coach goes on to say the support has allowed the younger players to adapt more comfortably to the team environment while gaining a better understanding of what is expected of them on and off the field.

The team’s preparation has also centred on correcting mistakes from their previous match against Kadavu.

Suva hosts Lautoka tomorrow at 1pm at Bidesi Park while the Skipper Cup match kicks off at 3pm.

The games on Saturday will see Nadi play Ba, Nadroga meets Navosa, Kadavu hosts Tailevu at Burebasaga ground, Naitasiri battles Navosa and Taveuni takes on Rewa at Wairiki School ground.

All games start at 3pm except for the Taveuni match which will begin at 4pm.

You can watch the Nadi and Ba game on FBC Sports.

Akuila