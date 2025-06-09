Fiji targets workforce growth 

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji will put measures in place to ensure more overseas study opportunities do not lead to a loss of skilled workers.

The issue was raised by Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs member Virendra Lal who questioned whether sending more Fijians overseas could increase the country’s brain drain if graduates chose to remain abroad after completing their studies.

Under the proposed Fiji-Australia Vuvale Union, $46 million in support will be provided to Fijian students studying in Australia from 2029.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Acting Deputy Secretary Anare Leweniqila says the existing requirements for scholarship recipients to return to Fiji will continue.

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“We have existing education arrangement with DFAT in terms of students going to study in Australia. I think under the Vuvale Union, the number has increased from the numbers that we have right now. But the provisions of the scholarships that will be provided are still similar, where all recipients are required to return to Fiji as a criteria for taking up the scholarship, which is similar to what we have now.”

Leweniqila stresses that government employees will continue to be bonded before travelling overseas.

“This is to ensure that those recipients return to Fiji and continue to serve in their capacities and also in terms of growing the sectors that they have gone overseas or abroad to study in those respective fields.”

The government hopes the expanded scholarships will help build Fiji’s workforce and strengthen local skills.