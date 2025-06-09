Climate change is threatening Pacific health

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says climate change is already impacting the health of Pacific communities.

Speaking at the second Pacific Conference on Health and Climate Change in Nadi, Ravunawa noted that extreme weather events are damaging health facilities and disrupting essential services.

Ravunawa stressed that the region urgently needs stronger health systems capable of remaining operational during and after climate-related disasters.

Cyclones and floods consistently leave health workers handling far more than just immediate injuries and trauma.

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“I have met health workers who continue to serve despite damaged facilities, electricity disruptions, and limited supplies. These experiences show the extraordinary resilience of our people, but they also reinforce a critical truth: climate change is not a distant threat—it is affecting our health and lives today.”

Ravunawa emphasized that Pacific nations must unite to strengthen health services and secure better access to climate funding.

UN Resident Coordinator to Fiji Dirk Wagener added that robust data and research are essential to direct future investments effectively.

“Greater climate finance – specifically dedicated to the health-climate nexus—will be critical to translating regional plans into tangible outcomes for local communities.”

The outcomes of the conference will help shape the Pacific’s unified position ahead of the Pre-COP31 dialogue and COP31 summit.