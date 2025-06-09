Pacific facing growing organised crime threat

[Photo: File]

The Pacific is facing a growing transnational organised crime threat, with criminal networks increasingly exploiting the region’s geography, limited resources and vast maritime

spaces.

Minister for Justice and Acting Attorney General Siromi Turaga says organised crime can no longer be tackled by countries acting alone.

He says sophisticated criminal networks are exploiting legitimate trade, transport, communications technology and financial systems to facilitate illicit activities.

Turaga says Pacific countries are particularly vulnerable because of their small populations, limited resources and enormous maritime territories.

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He says a coordinated and collective regional response is critical, including stronger cooperation, information sharing and practical action.

Turaga says regional forums provide an important platform to identify emerging threats, share experience and strengthen professional networks.

He also highlighted the growing importance of corrections in the fight against organised crime, saying modern corrections goes beyond simply keeping offenders in custody.

“They give us the opportunity to exchange practical experiences, identify emerging threats, strengthen professional networks and consider how respective institutions can work

more effectively together.”

UNODC Pacific Regional Advisor on Transnational Organised Crime Megumi Hara says the Pacific is no longer simply viewed as a transit route for organised crime.

She says the region has become an operating environment for global criminal networks, with threats including large-scale drug trafficking, money laundering, human trafficking

and cybercrime.

Hara says organised crime groups are exploiting vulnerabilities created by the Pacific’s geography and vast maritime spaces.

However, she says Pacific countries are taking the threat seriously and are strengthening their response.