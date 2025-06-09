Malolo set for Lawaqa showdown

[Pic:KVT Sports]

Defending Skipper Cup champions Malolo are ready to play Nadroga in a crucial round seven clash at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The encounter shapes up as one of the key matches of the weekend as the race for the knockout stages begins to intensify.

Only one point separates the two sides on the competition table, with Nadroga third on the standings with 21 points, while Malolo are close behind in fourth place on 20 points.

Malolo Rugby Union president Ratu Jone Tuilawa said the defending champions are aware of the challenge awaiting them at Lawaqa and had been working hard since returning to camp on Sunday.

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“The boys are well prepared for the upcoming games, especially against the big boys in the competition,” he said.

The Malolo side will also enter the match with confidence after securing a dramatic final-minute victory over Lautoka last weekend.

However, the focus for the coaching staff has quickly shifted towards regrouping the players and preparing for what is expected to be a much tougher assignment against Nadroga.

Saturday’s meeting also carries memories of last season’s thrilling encounter between the two sides, when Malolo held off a determined Nadroga fightback to claim a narrow 26-24 victory. Malolo had raced to a 20-7 halftime lead before Nadroga fought their way back into the contest, setting up a tense finish.

With 11 rounds to be played before the competition moves into the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final, every competition point will become increasingly important.

Meanwhile, you can watch the Nadi and Ba Skipper Cup game live on Saturday at 3pm on FBC Sports.