Racagi investigation remains with ODPP

[Photo: File]

The investigation into the death of Police Constable Peniasi Racagi remains with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for independent legal review.

Police say the forensic test results sent to New Zealand have been received and were subsequently forwarded to the ODPP.

The investigation file is now with the prosecution office as it undertakes its review.

Police say further comments will be issued once the file is returned.

Article continues after advertisement

No further details have been released at this stage.