Suva welcomes Qaqi Mai e-bike share

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Tourists and locals will soon have a green, fun and healthier way to travel around Suva, with the launch of Qaqi Mai Bike Share.

Founder, Eliki Dakuitoga says they are commencing operations from a new e-bike base at Tanoa Plaza on the corner of Gordon and Malcolm Streets in the Capital City.

He says the popular hotel has provided Qaqi Mai with a visible space in front, near its parking area, and they will place their first bikes and customer signage at the location on Friday.

Dakuitoga says the base will allow hotel guests and other registered customers to locate, unlock and pay for rides through Qaqi Mai’s digital platform.

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He says Qaqi Mai’s newest fleet uses QR-code unlocking, GPS tracking and digital payments.

Customers register through the application, accept the rider terms and conditions, select a bike and scan its QR code to begin their ride.

“Our technology is now working, and our immediate focus is getting the bikes into safe, visible locations where people can use them. Tanoa Plaza has allowed us to begin serving hotel guests, tourists, expatriates and residents from a convenient location in central Suva.”

Dakuitoga says users must register directly with Qaqi Mai and accept its rider terms and conditions before unlocking a bike.

These conditions address rider eligibility, safe and lawful use, personal responsibility, damage, prohibited conduct, accident reporting and the respective responsibilities of Qaqi Mai and third-party host locations.