Disability scholarship opens

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fijians living with disability can now apply for the 2027 Fiji Disability Scholarship to study a health-related university qualification.

The scholarship is offered by the Aspen Medical Foundation, the charitable arm of Aspen Medical, which manages the public hospitals in Ba and Lautoka.

It will help cover tuition fees and other study-related costs, with ongoing support throughout the recipient’s studies.

Aspen Medical Disability Inclusion Lead Ben Clare says people living with disability have an important role to play in healthcare.

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Ben Clare says the scholarship aims to remove some of the financial barriers to tertiary education and help recipients build careers in Fiji’s health sector.

The scholarship is open to people living with disability who live in Fiji and meet the entry requirements for a recognised university in the country.

Applicants must have been accepted into, or be eligible to enrol in, a health-related course.

Eligible fields include nursing, medicine, public health, allied health, health administration and other healthcare-related qualifications.

Applications close on November 15.