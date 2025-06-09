Two trafficking cases under financial investigation

[Photo: File]

The Fiji Police Force is conducting a parallel financial investigation into two individuals allegedly linked to separate cases of domestic human trafficking.

The Anti-Money Laundering Unit within the Criminal Investigations Department is investigating possible financial gains and offences linked to proceeds arising from the alleged trafficking cases.

The first case was investigated by the CID Human Trafficking Unit after allegations that two suspects subjected a young girl to domestic trafficking in Labasa.

Police say that investigation was completed and the file was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on June 6th this year for independent legal review.

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A second report was lodged at the Lautoka Police Station, alleging that one of the suspects in the first case had subjected three girls to domestic trafficking in the Western Division.

Police say two officers were questioned in relation to that investigation.

The second investigation was completed and the file was forwarded to the ODPP on August 31st.

Police say the Anti-Money Laundering Unit is now examining possible financial crime offences arising from the initial allegations, as part of its broader investigative approach.

Investigations into the matter are continuing.