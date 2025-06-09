Late goal saves NZ against Baby Kulas

[Pic:OFC Media]

New Zealand scored a goal in added time to beat Fiji 1-0 and book their semi-final ticket in the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship at the National Stadium in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

A late winner from substitute Bonnie Rice with just moments of second-half stoppage time to play saved the Young Football Ferns from failing to win an OFC U-16 Women’s Championship match for the first time in the competition’s 16-year history.

Fiji were heartbroken at the final whistle but fired a warning that they can compete with the title favourites at this year’s championship.

Meeting at the championship for the first time since the 2023 final, Fiji held the seven-time champions scoreless through the first half and even spurned a chance to hit the front when Varanisese Naiqarau missed a one-on-one opportunity.

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It was only the fourth time that New Zealand had failed to score a goal in a half of football at the competition.

The Baby Kulas meet Solomon Islands on Saturday in their third pool game.