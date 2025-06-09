Youth lead communities in conservation efforts

[Photo: FILE]

Young people and women are taking a leading role in protecting Fiji’s natural resources.

Community representatives are now taking their conservation experiences to a regional Pacific platform with hopes of bringing back practical solutions for their communities.

For communities in Fiji, protecting the environment is closely linked to their daily lives. It supports food security, provides livelihoods and helps protect communities from the impacts of climate change.

The Nadogo District Development Committee has been supported through the UNDP Small Grants Programme to strengthen natural resource management and create better marketing opportunities.

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One of its key priorities has been protecting the community’s floating island.

“And for many of us in the maritime and coastal communities, our nature is connected to who we are, food security, livelihoods, and protection from climate impacts.”

The community says young people and women are also playing an important role in local conservation efforts.

For Naitasiri Provincial Conservation Officer Kelera Kuli, the opportunity is also about strengthening the work being carried out by young people.

“So being a part of this trip to Numia has really assisted us in providing a platform where we can get knowledge exchange, networking, and also able to learn from the wider conservation and biodiversity program around the Pacific.”

Kuli says the knowledge gained from the regional platform will be taken back to communities. She says local communities must remain at the centre of natural resource management.

“We were the ones who managed our natural resources and can also impart this knowledge back to the communities.”

The representatives say stronger regional partnerships could help communities access new ideas, knowledge and practical solutions.

They hope the lessons shared across the Pacific will strengthen conservation efforts in Fiji.