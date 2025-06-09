Ba FC calls on home fans for support

Dayals Steel Ba FC will be banking on home-ground advantage when it faces Global Care Suva FC in the first semi-final of the 2026 Extra Battle of the Giants this Saturday.

The Men in Black finished second in Group B after securing six points from their three pool matches at Four R Stadium at Govind Park in Ba.

Ba opened its campaign with a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Tagimoucia Nadi FC before suffering a 3–0 defeat to Stratum/PPCL Rewa FC.

The host side responded strongly in its final pool match, defeating Khelvin Engineering Lautoka FC 3–1 to secure its place in the last four.

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Head coach Ravinesh Kumar will look for another disciplined performance from his players as they try to continue an impressive domestic season.

Ba has already won the BiC Fiji FACT and Extra Premier League titles this year and remains in contention for a third major trophy.

However, the Men in Black will face a confident Suva side that finished at the top of Group A.

The Capital City side recorded convincing victories over Blue Gas Navua FC and defending champion Extra Supermarket Labasa FC before losing its final pool match against Nasinu FC.

With a place in Sunday’s final at stake, Ba will need to be at its best against Suva’s experienced and dangerous attacking unit.

The first semi-final between Dayal’s Steel Ba FC and Global Care Suva FC will kick off at 2pm this Saturday at Four R Stadium at Govind Park in Ba.

You can listen to the live commentaries on Radio Fiji Two.