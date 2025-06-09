Search underway for vessel with engine failure

[Photo: FILE]

A search operation is underway for a sailing vessel carrying a solo traveller after it lost engine power while travelling towards Savusavu early this morning.

The vessel, AGAPE, is registered in the Marshall Islands and has a 59-year-old man on board.

Authorities say the vessel encountered engine failure at around 4.48am today.

It is currently on autopilot and being powered by batteries, while its engines remain out of operation.

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A team from Taveuni has been deployed in a Fiji Police Force vessel to search for AGAPE.

The 59-year-old occupant is reported to have no known medical conditions.

Authorities are urging mariners and people along nearby coastal areas to keep a lookout for the vessel and report any sightings.