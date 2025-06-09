Public voices to shape Next-Gen manifesto

Fredrick Kataiwai. Photo Nikhil Kumar

The Next-Gen Alliance Party says its Listening Tour will go beyond traditional political meetings, with public views expected to shape what the party takes forward if elected.

Party General Secretary Frederick Babitu Kataiwai states that it wants to hear directly from communities across Fiji about the issues they want addressed and the priorities

they believe should form part of the country’s future direction.

Kataiwai say the views gathered will contribute to the finalisation of its manifesto.

“This is listening tour. This is when we hear from you what you want us to take forward into the next government. We’ll also be able to share with you what we have in mind. And

we come together to build what we want the next Fiji to be like.”

He says the party manifesto framework is already in place, but it wants the final document to reflect the concerns and aspirations of ordinary Fijians.

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He says the Listening Tour will reach communities in different parts of the country, allowing people to express their views directly to the party.

The party says it is also positioning the Listening Tour differently from conventional talanoa sessions, which it says can end once discussions are over.

The party general secretary says what it hears from the people will instead be considered as part of its plans for government.

They maintain that reform will be one of its key priorities, particularly changes to laws it considers outdated and no longer relevant to Fiji today.