Man charged over Facebook scams

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A 28-year-old man is facing eight counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception, following allegations that he took money from people through Facebook advertisements.

In the first case, the man allegedly received $400 from a victim who paid for livestock advertised for sale on Facebook.

The livestock was not delivered on the agreed date, and the victim reported the matter to Nausori Police.

In a separate case, the accused allegedly obtained more than $600 from five victims as bond payments for rental cars that were never provided.

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The victims had responded to rental car advertisements on Facebook and later reported the matter to police after they were unable to contact the accused.

Reports were lodged at Nausori, Nasinu and Totogo Police Stations.

The accused will appear at the Suva Magistrates Court today.