Medical equipment donation for Navua Hospital

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Navua Hospital received a boost, following the donation of medical equipment and clinical supplies from the Fiji Hackers Golf Club based in Auckland, New Zealand.

Representing the Fiji Hackers Golf Club, Pearl Ventures CEO Natalie Marletta formally handed over the container to Senior Divisional Medical Officer Dr Vara Radinamo.

The shipment included hospital beds, examination tables, patient transfer trolleys, theatre clinical supplies and a wide range of other essential medical items, all of which will help support frontline healthcare workers and improve services for patients across Serua, Namosi and Beqa.

Marletta said the donation was facilitated by Munish Chetty from Fiji Hackers Golf Club NZ and delivered directly to the Navua Hospital.

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Dr Radinamo said the contribution would make a meaningful difference to both healthcare workers and the communities served by Navua Hospital.

“On behalf of the Serua-Namosi Medical Subdivision and Navua Hospital, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Fiji Hackers Golf Club and their partners in New Zealand for the generous donation of medical equipment to Navua Hospital. This contribution will greatly support our healthcare workers by improving the availability of essential equipment needed to provide safe, timely and quality care. More importantly, it will directly benefit the communities we serve across Serua, Namosi and Beqa by strengthening the services available at Navua Hospital.”

Marletta said it was a privilege to represent the Fiji Hackers Golf Club at the handover and see the equipment delivered directly to the hospital.

“This is the kind of support that has an immediate and practical impact. All of these items will be used by doctors, nurses and patients, and it is wonderful to see the Fiji Hackers Golf Club and its supporters in New Zealand contributing directly to healthcare in Fiji.”