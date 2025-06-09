Police urge fishermen to follow weather warnings

[Photo: FILE]

Fishermen and boat operators are being urged to follow the advice and warnings issued by the weather department.

This comes after several cases of people going missing at sea, raising concerns that some people are not taking weather warnings seriously.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kasiano Vusonilawe says people often ignore warnings because they rely on their own experience and knowledge of the sea, which can lead to serious incidents.

“Many times we ignore the warnings because we think we know the sea. But when we do not follow the warnings and something goes wrong, lives can be put at risk.”

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People are being urged to listen to and follow the warnings issued by the weather department, as well as the daily information provided.

Vusonilawe is also calling on members of the public to play their part, saying they cannot rely solely on the police and maritime authorities to rescue them if they do not follow warnings and cooperate with the services that need to be provided.