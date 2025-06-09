Rewa wary of Nasinuu

[Pic:Fiji FA/Facebook]

Stratum/PPCL Rewa FC coach Priyant Manu said Nasinu FC deserved to be in the Extra Battle of the Giants semifinals.

He made the comments ahead of their semifinal clash with Nasinu at 4R Stadium Govind Park in Ba tomorrow.

Rewa will be without their defenders, Sitiveni Rakai and Semi Nabenu, tomorrow as they copped two yellow cards in the group stages but Manu says all the other players are available to take the field.

Manu said they were back at training on Tuesday and there are a few niggling injuries, but all should be fine for tomorrow’s clash with the giant killers.

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He said they’re also glad that three southern teams made the top four and it was tough for them, especially the weather in Ba.

The Rewa coach added Nasinu deserve to be in the semifinals.

‘Well yes, Nasinu has been really good in this tournament. They deserve to be here. It’s not by fluke or anything. They have done the hard yards. They have scored good goals in this tournament, displaying good football and we know the threats they have, especially in front, and they defend really well’.

Manu goes on to say they have to be very careful against Nasinu; the team has been reminded that this is the knockout stage.

Rewa faces Nasinu at 4:30pm tomorrow while Dayals Steel Ba FC takes on Global Care Suva FC at 2:30pm.

The final will be played at 3pm on Sunday. You can listen to the live commentaries of these games on Radio Fiji Two.