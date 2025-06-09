Five suspects questioned over Vakarisi death

The late Jone Vakarisi. [Photo: FILE]

Police have questioned five of eight likely suspects as investigations continue into the death of Jone Vakarisi.

Investigators are expected to question the remaining three suspects before compiling the investigation file.

The file will then be forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for independent legal review.

Police have not provided further details on the circumstances surrounding Vakarisi’s death or the identities of those being questioned.